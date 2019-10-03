After Monroe/New Glarus swept the top three spots in the 100-yard backstroke and 100 breaststroke to tie Stoughton, Vikings junior Sofia Bormett knew what was on the line going into the dual’s final event – the 400 freestyle relay.
The Vikings took first and third in the 400 free relay to edge the Cheesemakers 88-82 at home.
“We were all really tired at the end,” Bormett said, “but when we are close to winning or when it’s tied, our energy and spirit goes up and we are ready to race. We knew our relays were stacked and we knew we could pull it out and win it.”
Stoughton improved to 4-1-1 in Badger South Conference dual meets.
The Vikings also won the Eagle Jay Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 28, in Jefferson.
Stoughton 88, Monroe/New Glarus 82
Bormett and classmates Savy Borroughs and Ava Schigur teamed with freshman Lillian Talbert to win the 400 free relay with a time of 3:44.93, 6.6 seconds ahead of the Cheesemakers. The Vikings’ third-place 400 free relay team of juniors Evelyn Schaefer and Emma Lovell and sophomores Cora Borroughs and Melaine Regan sealed the victory with a time of 4:12.94.
“We just needed that 400 free relay team to do what we knew they could do,” Stoughton co-coach Kristine Schoen said. “That is what we were expecting. We knew if they swam their best they would win it.”
Bormett also won the 200 free (2:01.67) and 500 free (5:24.98).
“We knew they (Monroe/New Glarus) were really strong in distance,” Schoen said, “so we changed up our normal routine to put some other people in distance events like the 200 and 500 (free).”
Bormett, who became the program’s first state champion last year in the 200 freestyle, doesn’t always swim the 500 free, but she has for her club team and usually does a couple times during the high school season.
“It’s a lot harder and totally different than my normal events,” Bormett said of the 500 free. “When I do swim in a race, I always push and do my best.”
Savy Borroughs finished first in the 50 free (25.56) and 100 free (56.97). She also teamed with Bormett, Schigur and Talbert to win the 200 free relay in 1:44.21.
Schigur took first in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:02.23.
Eagle Jay Invitational
Stoughton earned a spot on the podium in 10 of 11 events en route to the team title with 527 points.
Bormett won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:01.12, and finished second in the 100 backstroke (1:04.45).
Savy Borroughs won the 50 free (25.42) and took third in the 100 free (56.42). Freshman Aly Schaefer took first in the 500 free (5:54) and second in the 100 butterfly (1:06.46).
Bormett, Savy Borroughs, Aly Schaefer and Schigur won the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:56.54. The Vikings’ 200 free relay team of Bormett, Savy Borroughs, Talbert and Schigur claimed first with a time of 1:44.12.
Talbert finished second in the 50 free (26.67) and third in the 100 butterfly (1:10.13). Evelyn Schaefer placed second in the 500 free (5:59.40), and Regan took third in the 200 individual medley (2:26.17).
Talbert, Regan, Aly Schaefer and Evelyn Schaefer took second in the 400 free relay (3:58.81).