Stoughton junior Sofia Bormett led the Vikings to a Badger South Conference dual road win over Monona Grove on Tuesday, Sept. 10.
The Vikings had five relays finish in the top three at the Swimmin’ Women’s Relays on Thursday, Sept. 5.
Stoughton co-coach Kristine Schoen said the team was excited to take third in the relay meet after finishing seventh last year.
“We were not surprised by our results,” Schoen said. “They have great energy and ability as a group.”
Stoughton 97, Monona Grove 73
Bormett won the 200-yard freestyle in a time of 2 minutes, 1.13 seconds. She also finished first in the 100 free (56.66).
Bormett teamed with Ava Schigur, Savy Borroughs and Lillian Talbert to win the 200 free relay with a time of 1:44.93. The same quartet also won the 400 free relay (3:52.72).
Stoughton sophomore Melanie Regan won the 500 free with a time of 5:43.14. Borroughs won the 50 free (25.49), and Schigur took first in the 100 butterfly (1:03.27).
Swimmin’ Women’s Relays
The Vikings finished third with 112 points at their home pool. Schoen said the team swam 65 season-best times.
McFarland, last year’s Division 2 state runner-up, finished first with 164 points. Defending state champion Madison Edgewood was second with 152 points.
The Vikings’ junior-senior 200-yard freestyle relay team of Sydney Schipper, Borroughs, Schigur and Bormett finished first with a time of 1:42.35. Borroughs teamed with Talbert, Regan and Ally Schaefer to win the 100 free relay (51.04), 0.7 of a second ahead of Edgewood.
“The key was our depth in freestyle, and those swimmers’ experience with this type of meet,” Schoen said. “I think it absolutely shows our depth that we also won the 100 free and 200 free underclassmen relay with different girls.”
The Vikings’ 500 free relay team of Schipper, Talbert, Schigur and Bormett took second (4:53.89). Talbert teamed with Schaefer, Regan and Cora Borroughs to win the freshmen-sophomore 200 free relay (1:49.64).
Schipper teamed with Bormett, Schigur and Savy Borroughs to place third in the 200 medley relay (1:57.83). Cora Borroughs, Regan, Schaefer and Emma Lovell took fourth in the 400 medley relay (4:46).