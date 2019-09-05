The Stoughton girls swimming team opened its season at home with a dual win over Edgerton on Thursday, Aug. 29.
The Vikings beat Fort Atkinson 123-47 at home Tuesday, Sept. 3, in their Badger Conference opener. Results were not available at the Courier Hub’s press time.
Stoughton 102, Edgerton 68
Sofia Bormett was a part of all four first-place finishes for the Vikings. She won the 100-meter freestyle (54.63) and the 200 free (1:59.73) as an individual.
Bormett, Savy Borroughs, Lil Talbert and Sydney Schipper won the 200 free relay in 1:42.73. Bormett teamed with Ava Schigur, Melanie Regan and Aly Schaefer to win the 400 free relay in 3:58.03.
Borroughs won the 50 free in 25.30 seconds, followed by Talbert (25.92).
Regan dropped 24 seconds off her personal-best time in the 500 free (5:36.96) en route to a second-place finish in the event.
“The girls were ready to go,” Stoughton co-coach Kristine Schoen said. “It’s been a long few weeks of two-a-day practices, so they were eager for a meet. We have quite a few new girls, so we’ll continue to work on the fundamentals.”