Four top-three finishes helped Stoughton place fourth in the team standings at the Badger South Conference Meet on Saturday, Nov. 2, in Stoughton.
The Vikings’ best finish came in the 200-yard freestyle relay, as juniors Sofia Bormett and Savy Borroughs teamed with senior Ava Schigur and freshman Lillian Talbert to take second with a time of 1:43.94.
Madison Edgewood, ranked No. 1 in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association Poll, won the 200 free relay with a conference-record time of 1:38.31, which is also the top time in Division 2 this season.
The Crusaders rolled to the conference title with 522 points. Third-ranked McFarland finished second (406), followed by Milton (290.5) and Stoughton (253).
Bormett finished third in the 100 freestyle (53.64), and Borroughs took third in the 50 free (25.05). The Vikings’ 400 free relay team of Bormett, Borroughs, Schigur and Talbert placed third with a time of 3:47.63.
Schigur placed fifth in the 100 butterfly (1:03.03) and sixth in the 200 individual medley (2:22.08).
Sophomore Melanie Regan finished sixth in the 500 free (5:40.64), and teamed with junior Sydney Schipper, sophomore Cora Borroughs and freshman Aly Schaefer in the ninth-place 200 medley relay (2:00.08).
Schipper finished 10th in the 100 backstroke (1:04.66) and 15th in the 50 free (26.90). Aly Schaefer was 11th in the 100 back (1:04.74) and 13th in the 100 fly (1:06.26).
Cora Borroughs finished 13th in the 200 free (2:15.24) and 16th in the 100 breaststroke (1:18.28). Junior Evelyn Schaefer placed 11th in the 500 free (5:53.05), and Talbert took 14th in the 50 free (26.75).
Junior Emma Lovell finished 14th in the 500 free (5:59.67) and placed 18th in the 200 free (2:18.81).
The Vikings will compete at the Division 2 Baraboo Sectional on Saturday.