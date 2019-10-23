With October nearing its end, Stoughton junior Sofia Bormett knows the championship swimming season is right around the corner.
The Vikings lost to rival Oregon 101-69 on Tuesday night in a Badger South Conference dual at the Oregon Community Pool. The Panthers won eight of the 11 events.
Bormett won the 100-meter freestyle (1:01.73) and the 100 backstroke (1:12.40), and junior Evelyn Schaefer, sophomore Melanie Regan and freshman Aly Schaefer to win the 400 free relay with a time of 4:29.24).
Bormett, the defending Division 2 state champion in the 200 free, said dual meets are not about winning a race or getting a time, but rather a chance to work on some technical aspects, including tempo and the underwater dolphin kick.
“In the past, I haven’t done any (dolphin kicks) really,” she said. “I know if I really improve that, I will get a lot better. My tempo is pretty slow because I have long arms. I’m really focusing on getting better there.”
Stoughton junior Ava Schigur took second in the 200 free (2:21.03), 2.5 seconds behind Oregon junior Halle Bush.
Fellow junior Savy Borroughs placed second in the 50 free (28.91), and sophomore Cora Borroughs took second in the 100 breaststroke (1:28.71) for Stoughton. Regan finished second in the 400 free with a time of 4:57.83.
The Vikings’ 200 free relay team of the Schigur, junior Sydney Schipper and two Burroughs finished second with a time of 2:03.14.
“I thought the girls gave a very good effort,” Stoughton co-coach Jeff Bridwell said. “We are in the hardest part of our training. They were mentally tough and got through the meet. There were a lot of best times and things to build on.”
The Vikings will host the Badger South Conference Meet on Saturday, Nov. 2.