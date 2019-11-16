Stoughton junior Sophia Bormett’s quest to repeat as the 200-yard freestyle state champion came up short, but she did medal in the race at the Division 2 state meet on Friday, Nov. 15, at the University of Wisconsin-Natatorium.
Bormett finished fourth in the 200 free with a season-best time of 1:54.56.
“I think my time was really close to my best,” Bormett said. “There is always more competition coming in. You don’t know what it will be like.”
River Falls freshman Ellery Ottem captured the gold medal in the 200 free (1:49.54) and Madison Edgewood freshman Izzy Enz took second (1:52.55).
“I was just trying to push myself to go as fast as I could at the start so I could keep up with them.”
Bormett said she worked hard on her flip turns and that gave her a boost at state.
Bormett took seventh in the 100 free (52.85), 0.54 of a second away from earning a medal over McFarland sophomore Mara Freeman.
“I came in seeded seventh and ended up seventh,” she said. “ It was a little disappointing not getting personal (lifetime-bests), but you can’t expect that every single meet.”
Stoughton finished 19th at state with 53 points out of 37 teams. The Vikings had a program-best five events at state.
Badger South Conference champion Madison Edgewood crushed the field en route to winning a fifth straight state title The Crusaders ran away with the title 290-163.5 over runner-up McFarland.
Stoughton junior Savy Borroughs took 11th in the 50 free (25.06).
“It felt fast, but it was definitely a letdown to see my final time,” Borroughs said. “I was hoping for a PR.”
It marked Borroughs’ first individual race at state.
Borroughs said she just got too tight before the race because she was nervous.
“Next year, I know to laugh a little before my event,” she said.
Bormett teamed with Borroughs, junior Ava Schigur and freshman Lillian Talbert to take 12th in the 200 free relay (1:41.69), 0.51 seconds faster than their seed time.
Stoughton co-coach Kristine Schoen said Schigur had a great meet swimming some lifetime-best on the relays.
The same quartet placed 12th (3:44.01) in the 400 free relay, 0.23 seconds faster than their seed time.
Schoen was excited to see Bormett medal again at state.
“She did exactly what we were expecting her to do,” Schoen said. “It seems like the division gets faster and faster in their sprints every year. It’s really crazy to see that talent.”
Bormett will take one week off before she starts club swimming with McFarland this winter.
“She trains at an elite level,” Schoen said. “SHe just has to keep pushing.”
Borroughs also will gear up for club swimming this winter. She’s looking to use this year’s state berth in the 50 free as a springboard for her winter training.
“My motivation is to keep dropping time and hopefully next year make it on the podium,” she said.