With its normal season canceled due to COVID-19, the Stoughton girls soccer team resorted to winning the virtual Badger Conference Soccer Jam.
The juggling and 5K running fartlek competition took place Saturday, May 17, and Sunday, May 18.
Stoughton girls soccer coach Michael McIntosh said about half of the team members participated. Each player on the team had to complete a continuous 5K run or walk and then juggle a soccer ball without using their hands or arms. Players had to record their number of juggles using a video recorder or their phone to submit to McIntosh.
“A lot of them had never really juggled before,” McIntosh said. “Our best 11 really had to step up and a lot of them really improved.”
The number of juggles from the top 11 players on each team and a point-system using the ranking of each finisher determined the champion. Sauk Prairie had the most juggles (1,639), but Stoughton (1,408) had four individuals in the top 10. Sophomore Elizabeth Tessier led the Vikings with 545 juggles and placed second behind. Sauk Prairie sophomore Katelyn Fishnick (1,050).
Stoughton junior Karmen Smythe placed fifth (225) and sophomore teammate Cambelle Christensen took sixth (175). Sophomore Hannah Thompson finished eighth (162).
Junior Viivi Korhonen – a Finnish exchange student – competed in her home country and placed 13th (118). Rachel Louis (38), Haley Millard (32), Alexis Abing (32), Sydney Schipper (28), Noelle Hanson (27) and Elsa Wright (26) rounded out the Vikings’ scores.
The Badger Conference Soccer Jam was inspired by Poynette coach Kathie Mayne.