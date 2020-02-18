In addition to its upset bid of Onalaska, the Icebergs girls hockey co-op enters postseason play looking to snap a three-game losing streak.
The Icebergs (4-17-2, 3-7-1 Badger Conference) finished the regular season with a pair of road losses last week.
The sixth-seeded Icebergs will play the third-seeded Hilltoppers in the Division 1 regional finals Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Onalaska Omni Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 5 p.m. The winner will play either the Cap City Cougars or the Badger Lightning in the Sun Prairie Sectional semifinals.
Brookfield co-op 5, Icebergs 3
The Icebergs outshot the Glacier 31-25, but couldn’t keep up on the scoreboard in a nonconference game Saturday, Feb. 15, at The Ponds of Brookfield Ice Arena.
Stoughton junior forward Sydney Schipper tied it at 1 with a goal 4:33 into the second period off an assist from Oregon junior forward Izzy Newton. Schipper scored unassisted with 2:51 left in the second to trim the Icebergs’ deficit to 3-2.
McFarland senior forward Aeryn Olson scored off an assist from Newton with 6:56 left in the third period to cut it to 4-3, but the Glaciers tacked on an insurance tally a little more than two minutes later.
Stoughton freshman goaltender Aven Gruner finished with 20 saves in the loss.
Metro Lynx 4, Icebergs 0
The Icebergs had opportunities to capitalize against Madison, but couldn’t take advantage on offense in the final conference game for both squads Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Madison Ice Arena.
The Lynx (21-3, 10-2 Badger), who came into the game ranked second in the Wisconsin Prep Hockey Coaches Association Poll, clinched a share of the conference title with the win. Madison beat the Icebergs 10-3 to open the season, but had a harder time offensively in the second meeting.
“When you play three periods and never give up against a really good team, that is a victory in and of itself,” Icebergs coach Zoe Kurth said. “We’re looking to improve and did so.”
The Lynx pounced on a pair of Icebergs miscues late in the first period. Abby Ahlborn picked off a pass and dished the puck to Hannah Kolpien for a goal with 3:32 left in the first.
The Icebergs got caught in the middle of a line change a little more than a minute later, and the Lynx capitalized when Sydney Raaths dished an uncontested pass to Lauren Johnson for a goal.
The Icebergs couldn’t take advantage of a 5-on-3 opportunity for the first 1:22 of the second period, and had another 5-on-3 early in the third, but a penalty cut the chance short.
“If we had scored on a 5-on-3, it would have been a totally different game,” Kurth said. “Those were big missed opportunities, but you learn from them and move on.”
Deerfield junior defenseman Hailie Hefel snuck behind the Madison defense midway through the second, but was denied by Lynx goaltender Cam McKersie. Schipper was denied on a breakaway midway through the third.
Madison’s Hannah Kasdorf added an insurance goal off an assist from Stella Raichle with 6:42 left, and Grace Bonnell sniped a short-handed goal off assists from Johnson and Kolpien a little more than three minutes later.
The Icebergs finished 0-for-6 on the power play but killed all four penalties. Gruner made 37 saves and McKersie had nine stops in the shutout.