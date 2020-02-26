The third matchup was not the charm for the Icebergs girls hockey co-op in its Division 1 Sun Prairie Sectional semifinal against the Cap City Cougars.
The second-seeded Cougars scored a back-breaking goal just before the first intermission and rode momentum en route to a 6-1 victory over the sixth-seeded Icebergs on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Sun Prairie Ice Arena.
Cap City outscored the Icebergs 16-1 in two regular-season wins, but had a harder time offensively in the third meeting between Badger Conference rivals. The Cougars marked the board 12 seconds before the first intermission, as Zephryn Jager scored off an assist from Olivia Thompson.
“Coming into this game, we felt like we could compete with them and had a chance to win,” Icebergs coach Zoe Kurth said. “It could have been a different game if we had held them off going into the first intermission.”
Cap City padded its lead with two quick goals in the second period. Mackenzie Rosin scored 37 seconds into the second, and Lexi Veldkamp scored off an assist from Teagan Marcoullier a little less than two minutes later.
Oregon junior forward Izzy Newton got the Icebergs (5-18-2) on the board at the 7:50 mark of the second.
Thompson responded with a goal off an assist from Mary Goss with 5:30 left before the second intermission.
Rosin scored her second goal 4:37 into the third period, and Jager netted her second goal off an assist from Goss with 3:38 left.
Cap City outshot the Icebergs 51-17, as goaltender Lexi Holman made 16 saves in the win.
The Cougars (21-4) advanced to play the Madison Metro Lynx in the sectional championship game for the right to go to state.
The Icebergs finished 0-for-3 on the power play, but did not commit a penalty. Stoughton freshman goaltender Aven Gruner made 45 saves.
The Icebergs, who were coming off a 2-1 upset of third-seeded Onalaska in the regional finals, will look to improve next season behind a deep and talented junior class.
“The upset was huge for us going forward, and our seniors set the foundation for us,” Kurth said. “I’m excited to see where we’re going to be next year.”