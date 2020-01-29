Even after falling behind early, the Icebergs girls hockey team never melted under the pressure of playing in front of the home crowd on Senior Night.
Instead, the co-op put on a show in the final two periods and beat the Badger Lightning 5-1 on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Mandt Community Center in Stoughton.
The Lightning (4-14, 2-10 Badger Conference) seized a 2-on-1 opportunity despite being a player down. Baraboo freshman forward Bella Bowden scored a short-handed goal with 4:42 left in the first period to give the Lightning a 1-0 lead.
The Icebergs (4-13-2, 3-7) responded a little more than three minutes later, as Stoughton sophomore forward Samantha Nelson tipped home a rebound with 1:38 left in the first to tie it at 1. Deerfield junior defender Hailie Hefel and Stoughton senior forward Taylor Nisius assisted on the goal.
Hefel scored on the power play, rifling a shot past Reedsburg freshman goaltender Kaitlin Elder 4:12 into the second period to give the Icebergs the lead for good. Nelson and Oregon junior forward Izzy Newton picked up the assists.
Nelson stuffed home a rebound off a partially-blocked shot by Stoughton freshman forward Carley O’Neil with 7:50 left in the second to make it 3-1.
“Our whole line worked together really well,” Nelson said. “I didn’t have to do a whole lot for my goals; my teammates helped me out.”
Newton scored with 1:18 left before the second intermission off an assist from McFarland senior forward Aeryn Olson.
“We never lost control and stayed within ourselves,” Newton said. “We really controlled the puck.”
Stoughton senior defenseman Kelsey Waldner snuck a backhand past Elder 4:46 into the third period for an insurance goal, assisted by Nisius and O’Neil.
The Icebergs outshot the Lightning 39-17, went 1-for-2 on the power play and killed all three penalties.
Stoughton junior goaltender Abby Seybold made 16 saves in the win, while Elder had 34 saves.