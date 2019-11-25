Izzy Newton scored two goals, but the Oregon junior forward couldn’t lead the Icebergs girls hockey co-op to a comeback win in the season opener against the Madison Metro Lynx.
Lynx senior forward Sydney Raaths scored four goals and had three assists in a 10-3 victory Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Mandt Community Center in Stoughton.
“I was very nervous because I play (club hockey) with almost all of the girls on their team (Metro Lynx),” Newton said. “After I got the first goal, I picked it up and got going. I kept pushing myself and didn’t get down at all.”
The Metro Lynx outshot the Icebergs 69-15. The Lynx’s top line posted eight goals and six assists. Senior forward Sydney Raaths scored four goals and dished out three assists. Abby Ahlborn netted a hat trick. Sophomore forward Kaya Pelton-Byce had two goals and two assists, and sophomore defenseman Lauren Johnson added two assists.
The Lynx scored two goals in the first 1:23 of the first period. Raaths scored her first goal off an assist from Johnson just 50 seconds into the game. Pelton-Byce scored 13 seconds later. Ahlborn added a goal on a pass from Raaths to extend the Lynx’s lead to 3-0 with 8:30 left in the opening period.
Newton got her team on the board, scoring on a rebound at 5:33.
“I just laid back a little bit because I knew it would probably just bounce off the goalie’s pad,” she said. “I was ready for it. It was just a reaction. It was kind of slow, but it still went in.”
Newton said it was exciting scoring her first goal of the season against Metro Lynx sophomore goalie Cam McKersie. The two were teammates several years ago on the Polar Caps and the Junior Jets.
Nineteen seconds later, Pelton-Byce scored off assists from Raaths and sophomore Grace Bonnell.
Icebergs senior Aeryn Olson scored off assists by Newton and junior Sydney Schipper to cut the Lynx’s lead to 4-2 late in the first period. Newton scored off assists from Schipper and Olson 43 seconds into the second half, but the Lynx answered 23 seconds later. Raaths scored off a pass from freshman defenseman Sam Olander to take a 5-3 lead.
Ahlborn scored her second goal and Raaths scored her third goal for the hat trick later in the second to extend the Lynx’s lead to 7-3.
“I think we competed with them the first two periods,” Icebergs coach Zoe Kurth said. “We couldn’t connect three periods of hockey. That comes with having a first game and having those first-game jitters.
“Our first line (Newton, Olson, Schipper) produced, and when they score, it gets the team up. We don’t have as much depth as we would like. The Lynx had a lot of depth. When you are going two lines against four lines, it makes it a lot harder.”
The Lynx closed the third period with three goals. Ahlborn completed her hat trick off assists by Raaths and senior defenseman Josie Dragoo at the 11:34 mark. Thirty seconds later, Raaths scored off a pass by Ahlborn. Junior forward Ava Jambor capped the scoring off an assist by junior defenseman Ava Downing.
“I think the one thing we need to improve on is the passing and getting the girls out from in front of the net,” Newton said.