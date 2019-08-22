For the second straight year, the Stoughton girls golf team captured the team title at the Stoughton Scramble on Monday, Aug. 19, at Coachman’s Golf Resort in Edgerton.
The Vikings were coming off a 12th-place finish at the Franklin Invitational on Friday, Aug. 16, at the Brown Deer Golf Course. The tournament featured 11 of the state’s ranked teams in Division 1 and 2, including Middleton and Madison Edgewood, the defending WIAA Division 2 state champion.
Stoughton Scramble
The Vikings edged Baraboo in a scorecard tiebreaker to win the title at their home course.
“It’s a fun event, but of course you want to compete and win it,” Stoughton coach Stephen Stokes said. “We won it last year, so we wanted to defend our title.”
Both Stoughton and Baraboo shot a 6-under-par 65, but the Vikings won the tiebreaker with a birdie on No. 6, the hole with the highest handicap. The Thunderbirds had a par on the hole.
“I think everyone has different strengths and weaknesses,” senior Myranda Kotlowski said. “I think we worked really well together to shoot what we did. It’s more fun and team-based.”
“It’s nice where the team can bond and it’s not all stressful,” Stokes added. “Everyone doesn’t have to worry about every shot. One person can pick the other up.”
Franklin Invitational
Kotlowski shot a 3-over-par 75 to tie for second at Brown Deer Golf Course.
She tied Cedarburg’s Elise Hoven for second, but took third on a scorecard tiebreaker.
“It was a good start and it motivated me to do better,” Kotlowski said. “I putted really bad. I’m going to improve on that to hopefully get my score down even farther.”
Stoughton shot a 374 to finish 12th out of 21 teams. Caylie Kotlowski carded an 84, while Rachel Foldy and Dulce Aguirre shot 107 and 108, respectively.
“We have a lot of new people and there were a lot of good teams there,” Kotlowski said. “Getting 12th, I think it was a good start.”
Middleton captured the team title over Kettle Moraine 319-330. Arrowhead took third (336) and Bay Port and Brookfield Central tied for fourth (341). Edgewood finished sixth (354), seven shots ahead of eighth-place Milton.