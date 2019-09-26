The Stoughton girls golf team claimed third at the Badger South Conference Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at The Legend at Bergamont in Oregon.
The Vikings played in the DeForest Classic with players from Monona Grove, Watertown and Wisconsin Dells on Friday, Sept. 20, at Lake Windsor Country Club. Players from Beaver Dam, DeForest, Portage and Reedsburg won the Solheim Cup-style event 7-5.
The Vikings lost to Madison Edgewood 168-177 on Wednesday, Sept. 18, in a Badger South dual at Madison’s Yahara Hills Golf Course.
Badger South Tournament
The Vikings finished with 387 strokes, as junior Caylie Kotlowski and senior Myranda Kotlowski were named first-team all- conference.
Caylie Kotlowski took fourth overall with an 8-over-par 80. She was second at the turn with a 38 on the front nine thanks to birdies on the par-5 5th hole and par-4 8th.
Myranda Kotlowski fought the wind and shook off a bee sting during her round to finish fifth with an 82.
“The wind made it really tough to judge distances,” she said. “Hitting the ball straight was tricky, but it was manageable.”
Mara Hann shot a 53 on the back nine to finish with a 109. Rachel Foldy rounded out the Vikings’ counting scores with a 116. Dulce Aguirre (119) also competed for Stoughton.
“The girls battled, but unfortunately we didn’t have our best day of the season,” Stoughton coach Stephen Stokes said. “But we still have a ton to play for. We wholeheartedly expect to send our team to sectionals.”
Madison Edgewood won the team title with 356 strokes, as Milton (380) edged Stoughton for second. Oregon junior Alyssa Schmidt won the individual title with a 2-over-par 74.
Edgewood 168, Stoughton 177
Caylie Kotlowski earned medalist honors with an even-par 36 on the front nine of Yahara Hills’ East Course. Her round featured nine pars and several good looks at birdie.
“I was hitting my drives really well,” she said. “Then I was putting my irons in good spots, my wedge game was there if I needed it, and I felt really confident in my putting.”
Myranda Kotlowski carded a 38, the second-best score in the dual. Foldy shot a season-best 50, and Hann rounded out the Vikings’ counting scores with a 53.