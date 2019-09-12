The Stoughton girls golf team remained unbeaten in Badger South Conference play after winning two league matches.
The Vikings clipped Milton by one stroke Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Coachman’s Golf Course in Edgerton to move to 4-0 in the Badger South.
“It was a great win over a team that was picked to finish ahead of us,” Stoughton coach Stephen Stokes said. “A really good team victory and one that we hopefully can build on.”
The Vikings rolled past Monona Grove on Thursday, Sept. 5, at Door Creek Golf Course in Monona.
“If we continue to work to get better, I think we can compete with anyone in the conference,” Stokes said.
Stoughton 179, Milton 180
Junior Caylie Kotlowski shot an even-par 35 to help the Vikings edge the Red Hawks.
Stoughton senior Myranda Kotlowski shot a 4-over-par 39. Mara Hann carded a career-best 51, and Dulce Aguirre finished with a 54.
Stoughton 179, Monona Grove 239
Caylie Kotlowski shot a 1-under-par 34 to lead the Vikings over the Silver Eagles.
Myranda Kotlowski shot a 37, and Aguirre carded a 51. Hann (57) rounded out Stoughton’s counting scores.
“Caylie played really well and Myranda is still performing at a great level and is really consistent,” Stokes said. “The other girls are improving and still figuring out how to play competitive golf. It has been nice to have some practice time for them to work on getting better.