Myranda and Caylie Kotlowski tied for medalist honors and led Stoughton to a Badger South dual win over Oregon on Tuesday, Sept. 17.
The Kotlowskis also paced the Vikings at the Janesville Parker Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 14. Myranda Kotlowski won the individual title at the Balance & Believe Shootout on Wednesday, Sept. 11.
Stoughton 184, Oregon 189
The Kotlowskis each shot 5-over-par 40 to tie the Panthers’ Alyssa Schmidt for medalist honors in a dual at Coachman’s Golf Resort in Edgerton.
Dulce Aguirre carded a 51, and Rachel Foldy had a 53 for the Vikings.
Janesville Parker Invitational
Stoughton finished eighth out of 16 teams with 381 strokes at Riverside Golf Course in Janesville.
Myranda Kotlowski took ninth after winning a scorecard tiebreaker with Caylie Kotlowski, as both shot 8-over-par 79. Aguirre carded a 109, and Mara Hann rounded out the Vikings’ counting scores with a 114.
Middleton won the team title with a score of 313, eight strokes better than Kettle Moraine. Lake Geneva Badger’s Holly Murphy won the individual title with an even-par 71.
Balance & Believe Shootout
Myranda Kotlowski shot a 2-over-par 74 and won a one-hole playoff over Middleton’s Glenna Sanderson to earn medalist honors at Madison’s Blackhawk Country Club. She recorded birdies on the par-5 7th hole and on par-4 Nos. 9 and 10, as well as 10 pars.
“I was hitting everything in the fairway, then hitting a lot of greens in regulation,” said Myranda Kotlowski, who shot 37 on both nines at Blackhawk. “I teed off first in the playoff, and that definitely helped give me the confidence to win.”
Stoughton finished fifth out of 15 teams with 368 strokes. Caylie Kotlowski tied for fourth with a 78, as she caught fire with a 37 on the back nine. Aguirre tied for 50th with a 106, and Foldy tied for 58th with a 110.
“I was very happy with the girls’ performance on a very tough course playing against some of the top teams in the state,” Stoughton coach Stephen Stokes said. “It was a great team effort.”
Middleton won the team title with a score of 323, 35 strokes better than Madison Edgewood and Waunakee.