Stoughton senior Myranda Kotlowski earned medalist honors as the only player to break 80 with a 7-over-par 79 at the Division 1 Madison Memorial Regional on Friday, Oct. 4.
The Vikings advanced to the DeForest Sectional as a team with a score of 394.
The DeForest Sectional was held Tuesday, Oct. 8, at The Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove. Results were posted after this week’s press deadline.
Myranda Kotlowski held a three-shot lead at the turn after firing a 1-over 37 on the front nine at Madison’s Blackhawk Country Club, and played solid on the back nine.
Stoughton junior Caylie Kotlowski rebounded from a 44 on the front nine with a 41 on the back to tie Verona senior Andrea Schleeper for second with an 85.
Fellow junior Mara Hann carded a 113, and Dulce Aguirre added a 117 to round out Stoughton’s counting scores.
Rachel Foldy (120) also competed for the Vikings, as she bounced back from a 66 on the front nine with a 54 on the back.
The regional was pushed back three days due to inclement weather on Tuesday, Oct. 1.
Madison Memorial won the regional title with a team score of 376. Jefferson (425) and Fort Atkinson (432) also advanced to the DeForest Sectional.