The Kotlowski cousins are again expected provide a one-two punch looking to keep Stoughton at the top of the Badger South Conference, which starts girls golf play next week.
Junior Caylie Kotlowski was first-team all-Badger South and first-team all-state last year, and is coming off a fourth-place finish at the WIAA Division 1 state tournament and a sectional title.
“I think she learned how to manage the course,” Stoughton coach Stephen Stokes said of Caylie. “It helped her get better. She played in a lot of tournaments over the summer and worked to get better.”
Senior Myranda Kotlowski shot an 8-over-par 80 to tie for second place at the Badger Conference tournament last year, as Stoughton edged Milton 346-349 for the tournament title.
Stokes said both Kotlowskis have strong work ethics. He pointed to the improvements Myranda has made since she started for the Vikings three years ago.
“She has really worked to get better,” he said. “She has got better every year.”
As a result of their improvement, Stoughton leapfrogged Madison Edgewood for the Badger South championship. It was Stoughton’s first conference title since 2013.
The Vikings went 5-1 in the Badger South regular season last year and avenged a dual-meet loss to Edgewood by one stroke.
The conference title might be hard to repeat this season because the Vikings have to replace three graduated seniors from last year’s team.
“Caylie and Myranda will keep us in a lot of matches,” Stokes said. “They will be solid. But we will need some of the other girls to be competitive to give us a chance. The challenge will be finding the three other players and having them make the jump to varsity golf.”
Stokes said the other three varsity spots are wide open.
Three who competed on the JV team last year who will be in contention for varsity spots are senior Devan Lubeke, junior Mara Hann and sophomore Dulce Aguirre.
Edgewood returns four of its top five golfers from a team that won the WIAA Division 2 state championship last year. Stokes said Edgewood will be the clear favorite to win the Badger South Conference.
Stokes scheduled to have his team play nine holes during the first three days of practice this week.
Stoughton opens the season at the Brown Deer Invitational on Friday. The Vikings then host the Stoughton Scramble on Monday, Aug. 19, at Coachman’s Golf Course.
Stokes said tryouts this week and two early tournaments will be a good test to see who fits in the mix of the top five golfers.