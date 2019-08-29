Stoughton junior Caylie Kotlowski shot a 3-over-par 75 to lead the Vikings to a second-place finish at the Baraboo Invitational on Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Baraboo Country Club.
Stoughton started Badger South Conference dual play strong with a home win over Watertown on Thursday, Aug. 22, at Coachman’s Golf Resort in Edgerton.
The defending conference champion Vikings finished fourth at the Wisconsin Dells Large Schools Invitational on Wednesday, Aug. 21.
Baraboo Invitational
In addition to Caylie Kotlwoski finishing as the medalist, senior Myranda Kotlowski shot a 5-over-par 77. The Vikings took second as a team with a 389, 17 strokes behind champion Reedsburg.
Stoughton’s Rachel Foldy carded 113, and Mara Hann finished with 124.
Stoughton 173, Watertown 189
Myranda Kotlowski shot 3-under-par 32 to win medalist honors and lead the Vikings to a Badger South dual win over the Goslings at Coachman’s Golf Resort in Edgerton.
Caylie Kotlowski shot a 1-over-par 36. Dulce Aguirre carded 50, and Foldy finished with 55.
Wisconsin Dells Invitational
The Kotlowskis both shot 7-over-par 78 to tie for second place at Coldwater Canyon Golf Course.
The Vikings took fourth (377) in the large schools division. Aguirre and Mara Hann each carded 109 for the Vikings.
Tomah (340) captured the team title over runner-up Green Bay Preble (354). Wauwautosa’s Rachel Kaufflin shot 1-under-par 70 for medalist honors.