Stoughton junior Caylie Kotlowski won the individual title at the Division 1 DeForest Sectional on Tuesday, Oct. 8.
She fired a 4-over-par 74 at The Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove, edging cousin and senior teammate Myranda Kotlowski by a stroke.
Both players advanced to the Division 1 State Tournament, which will take place Monday, Oct. 14, and Tuesday, Oct. 15, at University Ridge Golf Course in Verona.
“Those two are an example of hard work paying off,” Stoughton coach Stephen Stokes said. I’ve coached a lot of different things over the years, and they are two of the hardest-working kids I’ve ever coached. To be able to finish 1-2 against some of the best players in the state is really impressive.”
The Vikings finished fourth out of eight teams with a score of 372, led by the Kotlowskis at the top of the leaderboard.
Caylie Kotlowski birdied the par-4 1st hole, gave the stroke right back with a bogey on the par-3 2nd, then rattled off six straight pars before another birdie on the par-5 9th hole. Her 1-under 35 on the front was four shots clear of her cousin at the turn.
Caylie Kotlowski hit her tee shot on the par-3 10th into the weeds, but scrambled for a bogey. She made three straight pars before a double bogey and two straight bogeys, and closed with two pars.
“There were a couple holes where my game just wasn’t there, but I kept searching for it,” she said. “I knew I had to shoot around par to go to state.”
Myranda Kotlowski recorded three bogeys on the front nine, and birdied the par-3 13th. She rebounded from three straight bogeys on the par-4 14th, 15th and 16th with a pair of pars to finish with a 75.
“I was pretty consistent all day,” she said. “I felt really confident with my swing, and I was either making par or bogey on most of the holes.”
Sophomore Dulce Aguirre tied for 37th with a 106, as she came through with a 52 on the front nine out of the fifth spot in the Vikings’ lineup.
Junior Mara Hann rounded out Stoughton’s counting scores in 44th place with a 117. Classmate Rachel Foldy (122) also competed.
“It was great to have that type of performance at the end of the year,” Stokes said. “I couldn’t be more proud of our girls.”
Middleton won the sectional title with a team score of 324. The Cardinals will be joined at the state tournament by Waunakee (357).
Jefferson junior Courtney Draeger was the other individual to qualify for state.