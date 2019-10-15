Stoughton senior Myranda Kotlowski collected a medal after finishing in a tie for fifth with a two-round total of 153 at the Division 1 State Tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at University Ridge Golf Course in Verona.
She started with a 4-over-par 76 in the first round Monday, Oct. 14, and closed with a 77 in the second round.
In her first state appearance, Myranda Kotlowski fired an even-par 36 on the front nine to begin the tournament. She finished with 24 pars, birdied a pair of par-3’s, and limited damage with nine bogeys and only one double-bogey.
“I was really consistent as far as hitting greens and hitting my drives where they needed to be,” she said. “I missed a couple birdie putts (Tuesday), and obviously I wish I would’ve done better, but I’m happy with it.”
Stoughton junior Caylie Kotlowski tied for 34th with a two-round score of 175, bouncing back from an 89 with an 86. She birdied three par-5’s, but ran into trouble with high scores throughout her rounds.
“I did a lot of stuff that I haven’t done in a while, like topping the ball and chunking chips,” she said. “With how soft the fairways were, you could chunk anything. The greens were really fast; I knew how they broke, but I couldn’t get the speed down.”
Middleton won the team title with a two-day total of 651 strokes, edging Brookfield Central (664) and Kettle Moraine (665). Bay Port's Jo Baranczyk repeated as the individual state champion with a 5-over-par 149.
The Kotlowski cousins qualified for the state tournament by finishing first and second at the DeForest Sectional on Tuesday, Oct. 8. Caylie Kotlowski fired a 4-over-par 75 to win the individual sectional title, and Myranda was a stroke away from forcing a playoff with her younger cousin.
DeForest Sectional
Stoughton finished fourth out of eight teams with a score of 372 at The Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove, led by the Kotlowskis at the top of the leaderboard.
“Those two are an example of hard work paying off,” Vikings coach Stephen Stokes said. “I’ve coached a lot of different things over the years, and they are two of the hardest-working kids I’ve ever coached. To be able to finish 1-2 against some of the best players in the state is really impressive.”
Caylie Kotlowski birdied the par-4 1st hole, gave the stroke right back with a bogey on the par-3 2nd, then rattled off six straight pars before another birdie on the par-5 9th hole. Her 1-under 35 on the front was four shots clear of her cousin at the turn.
Caylie Kotlowski hit her tee shot on the par-3 10th into the weeds, but scrambled for a bogey. She made three straight pars before a double bogey and two straight bogeys, and closed with two pars.
“There were a couple holes where my game just wasn’t there, but I kept searching for it,” she said. “I knew I had to shoot around par to go to state.”
Myranda Kotlowski placed second with a 75. She had three bogeys on the front nine, and birdied the par-3 13th. She rebounded from three straight bogeys on the par-4 14th, 15th and 16th with a pair of pars.
“I was pretty consistent all day,” she said. “I felt really confident with my swing, and I was either making par or bogey on most of the holes.”
Sophomore Dulce Aguirre tied for 37th with a 106, as she came through with a 52 on the front nine out of the fifth spot in the Vikings’ lineup.
Junior Mara Hann rounded out Stoughton’s counting scores in 44th place with a 117. Classmate Rachel Foldy (122) also competed.
“It was great to have that type of performance at the end of the year,” Stokes said. “I couldn’t be more proud of our girls.”
Middleton won the sectional title with a team score of 324. The Cardinals were joined by Waunakee (357) at the state tournament. Jefferson junior Courtney Draeger was the other individual to qualify for state.