The Stoughton girls cross country team finished 17th out of 22 teams with 439 points at the 43rd Annual Verona Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 7.
The Vikings were eighth out of nine Division 2 teams.
The most experienced member of Stoughton’s top five, junior Gina Owen, finished 46th with a time of 21 minutes, 9.2 seconds on the 5,000-meter course.
“I thought it went OK,” Owen said. “My time was better than last week, so that’s an improvement. I think it would’ve been better if there were less hills. But that’s why I’m excited for Madison West’s course this Saturday.”
Stoughton sophomores Hannah Lawrence (22:19.5) and Grace Gibson (23:02.5) finished 71st and 92nd, respectively. Freshmen Mallory Reiser (24:21.2) and Jordan Packard (24:22.4) were 114th and 116th, respectively.
“Verona is a really tough course, and I thought the girls ran within themselves,” Stoughton coach Susan Zaemisch said. “Gina had a phenomenal performance, and the runners who are brand new to cross country raced really solid. There’s only room to grow for this team.”
Madison West edged Onalaska 64-65 for the team title thanks in large part to three runners in the top seven. West sophomore Genevieve Nashold remained undefeated in her high school career with the win in 17:39.5.
Stoughton and 12 other teams will compete at the West Invitational on Saturday at Madison’s Lake Farm County Park.