A trio of Stoughton runners finished in the top 20 on Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Madison West Invitational to lead the Vikings to a fourth-place finish at Lake Farm Country Park in Madison.
Stoughton did not run its top six runners in the Badger Challenge on Tuesday, Sept. 17, in Watertown. Vikings coach Susan Zaemisch said she wanted the top runners to train through the Badger Challenge after racing three days earlier.
“I’m not a huge fan of the Badger Challenge,” Zaemisch said. “I don’t see a lot of benefit from this meet after racing on Saturday. I would rather win the Badger Conference than the Badger Challenge.”
Badger Challenge
Stoughton freshman Claire Spilde finished 35th in the freshmen-sophomore race with a time of 25:31.5 on the 5,000-meter course.
Fellow freshman Mallory Reiser took 37th with a time of 25:33.28.
Spilde and Reiser were racing to see who earned the last spot in the varsity lineup at the upcoming Midwest Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 28, in Janesville.
The Badger Challenge features two races – a freshmen-sophomore and junior-senior race. The team scores are based on adding the times of the top five runners between both races. The Vikings rounded out the 16-team field with a combined time of 2 hours, 10 minutes, 9.44 seconds.
Jordan Packard placed 40th (25:39.91) in the freshmen-sophomore race. In the junior-senior race, Julia Schuyler took 78th (26:42.20) and Anna Gille was 79th (26:42.55).
Monona Grove captured the team title (1 hour, 47 minutes, 59.03 seconds), about 2.7 seconds ahead of Oregon.
Madison West Invitational
Stoughton senior Grace Jenny with a time of 21:15.13 on the 5,000-meter course.
Junior Gina Owen took 16th (21:35.08) and sophomore Hannah Lawrence placed 19th (21:42.38). Senior Molly Olstad (23:01.98) and sophomore G Gibson (23:13.38) were 32nd and 33rd, respectively.
Stoughton junior Ellie Trieloff was running with Jenny and Owen during the first mile, but pulled out of the race after twisting her ankle.
The Vikings took fourth out of eight teams with 113 points.
Madison West, which had the top three runners and all five in the top 10, won the team title with 21 points. West sophomore Genevieve Nashold crossed the finish line first with a time of 18:40.51, more than a minute better than teammate Kristina Rohrer.