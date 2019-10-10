Shin splints forced Grace Jenny to miss most of her track and field season last spring.
Jenny spent countless hours training in the pool, lifting weights and bike riding to elevate her performance and avoid an injury-riddled senior year at Stoughton.
Her rehab has paid off this fall, as she finished 12th with a time of 20:05.7 on Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Stoughton Invitational.
“This meet was a big deal for me,” Jenny said. “I had to cut my track season short due to some injuries and it absolutely broke my heart. Just being here and racing on my home course when I didn’t get to do that last year in this meet means a lot.”
Jenny took two months off from running last year before beginning her rehab.
“It’s been a slow comeback, but I’m pain free and it’s the best feeling in the world,” she said.
Still, Jenny wasn’t satisfied with her time on the wet course Saturday.
“I honestly didn’t feel my best during the race,” she said. “I definitely felt a lot better at Janesville.”
The Vikings had three runners finish in the top 40 to take seventh out of 14 teams with 174 points. Senior Gina Owen took 33rd (21:32.8), and sophomore G Gibson placed 37th (21:40.3).
“Gina powered through a sickness and that was amazing,” Stoughton coach Susan Zaemisch said. “G has really broken through a major threshold these last two weeks. She has made the biggest improvement hands down.”
Hannah Lawrence finished 43rd (21:59.4), and Molly Olstad placed 49th (22:19.1) for the Vikings.
While running on their home course was motivation for the Vikings, Zaemisch wasn’t putting an emphasis on having a top-three finish in the team standings.
“Physically they are in great shape,” Zaemisch said. “I think mentally we just need to convince them that running is painful and they need to push through it because that is what the training helps them do. There is a lot more in these girls. They just need to work on finding it.”
Middleton (39 points) edged Big Eight Conference rival Madison West (43) for the team title. The Cardinals’ Lauren Pansegrau crossed the finish line first with a time of 18:04.1.