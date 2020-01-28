Rebounding and defense proved critical in the Stoughton girls basketball team splitting a pair of games last week.
Senior Riley Royson had a combined 25 rebounds in the two games — a 43-30 nonconference home win over Lakeside Lutheran on Saturday, Jan. 25, and a 43-38 road loss to Badger South Conference foe Watertown a day previous.
Stoughton 43, Lakeside Lutheran 30Sophomore Ava Loftus scored a team-high 10 points to lead the Vikings past the Warriors.
Stoughton (5-9, 1-6 Badger South) raced out to a 29-10 lead at the half. The Vikings limited Lakeside to 2 of 25 shooting on 3-pointers. The Warriors shot 16.1% (11-for-68) from the field.
Stoughton seniors Delaney Seidel, Megan Marggi and Micah Zaemisch each added seven points. Roytson had a game-high 16 rebounds.
Watertown 43, Stoughton 38
Seidel scored a team-high 15 points, but the Vikings’ upset bid of the Goslings came up short.
Stoughton led 18-17 at intermission, but couldn’t hold on. The Vikings shot 46% (12-for-26) from the field and 71% (10-for-14) from the free-throw line, but shot just 11% from 3-point range against Watertown’s 1-3-1 zone.
Royston nearly recorded a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds.