Trying to solve Watertown’s 1-3-1 zone in the Badger South Conference opener tested the patience of Stoughton coach Brad Pickett.
The Goslings’ length made for congested passing lanes, and the Vikings struggled with turnovers in a 49-27 home loss Friday, Dec. 6.
Watertown crowded the lane with 6-foot-1 Teya Maas, 6-foot Avalon Uecke and 5-foot-10 Lily Gifford. Stoughton (1-3, 0-1 Badger South) committed 20 turnovers.
“They have the length to back it up,” Pickett said of Watertown’s zone. “It makes it tough. If we don’t take care of the ball and are a little impatient, that happens. A ton of credit to them.”
Stoughton sophomore Ava Loftus scored a team-high nine points and senior Delaney Seidel added seven points. Loftus started her first varsity game for senior point guard Myranda Kotlowski, who missed the game because she was at a golf tournament.
“It’s something I have thought of for a while,” Loftus said of starting. “I have put in a lot of hard work and I just want to see it paying off.”
Loftus knocked down her third 3-pointer to cut the Goslings’ lead to 32-28 with 10:10 left in the game.
Watertown closed the game with a 15-1 run ignited by turnovers that led to points in transition.
“We have to attack more and be more aggressive,” Pickett said. “It’s not in question about how hard we played. We just have to be stronger with the ball and make better decisions. We will learn from that.”
The Vikings trailed by as many as 10 points in the first half. Loftus and Victoria Ashworth hit back-to-back 3s to cut the Goslings’ lead to 19-15 at the break.
Stoughton maintained the momentum early in the second half. Senior Megan Marggi drilled a 3 to slice Watertown’s lead to 21-20 with 15:45 left. Forty seconds later, Loftus buried a 3 to tie the game at 23.
“They put a lot of pressure in the corners and it made it hard for me, Megan and the other shooters to get shots off,” Loftus said. “I felt like we got some good passes, but we were not getting them fast enough, so that kind of limited our possessions.”
The Goslings responded with a 7-0 run. Pickett took a timeout and the Vikings battled back to within four points. Stoughton then endured a nine-minute scoreless streak.
One area Pickett said the team can build off is their rebounding.
“We rebounded the ball really well,” he said. “I was proud of that effort on the boards.”