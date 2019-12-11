Stoughton sophomore Ava Loftus had the look from the outside she wanted. She shot a potential game-tying 3-pointer with confidence.
Loftus had her shot from the wing go off the rim and the Vikings lost a 47-44 heartbreaker at home against Monona Grove on Tuesday, Dec. 10.
Loftus scored a team-high 12 points and drilled a 3 with 15:24 left in the game to give the Vikings a short-lived 25-23 lead.
The Silver Eagles answered with a 12-0 run. Junior Peighton Nelson scored six points during the surge and the Vikings had five turnovers during their cold spell. Stoughton finished with 23 turnovers.
Trailing by five with a minute left, Loftus came up with a steal. She then drove down the lane and kicked the ball out to senior Megan Marggi, who buried a 3 to slice the Silver Eagles’ lead to 46-44 with 50 seconds to go.
Despite giving up two offensive rebounds to the Silver Eagles off missed free throws in the final 30 seconds, Stoughton still had chances to tie the game to send it to overtime.
Stoughton dropped to 1-4 overall and 0-2 in the Badger South Conference with the loss. Two of those games have come down to the final shot, the other being a season-opening win over Verona.
“I love the fact that we got down 10 with about 6 minutes left and had a chance to win it in the end,” Stoughton coach Brad Pickett said. “I love the way we competed and we didn’t quit. That is all you want from your kids.”
Monona Grove (4-2, 1-1) struggled closing out the game, making 1 of 4 free throws in the final 40 seconds. Marggi scored all eight of her points in the second half and hit two 3s.
“Megan knows she has the green light,” Pickett said. “When she’s open, we want her to shoot the ball. It’s a role we have talked to her about.”
Another area the Vikings capitalized on was their size advantage. Sophomore Mya Davidson had five points and a game-high 12 rebounds. Senior Riley Royston chipped in seven points and grabbed nine rebounds, and senior Delaney Seidel had seven points. Senior Micah Zaemisch added eight rebounds before fouling out with 40 seconds left.
“I think we really have to credit our bench,” Loftus said. “They were giving us a lot of energy off the court. They have us some more motivation to be more energetic and intense on the court.”
Stoughton had 14 turnovers in the first half, but jumped out to a 17-11 lead during a run that included layups by Loftus and Zaemisch. Loftus scored nine points in the first half.
“I think as the season goes we will kind of mesh better together as a team,” Loftus said. “We have a lot of new players on the team. We are just getting that formation. I think by the middle of the season, we will get much faster up and down the court.”
Despite shooting 25.9% (7 of 27), the Silver Eagles shot 26% (7-for-27) in the first half, but closed with a 9-2 run to lead 20-19 at the break.