The postseason path for the Stoughton girls basketball team is set after the WIAA released the seeds, brackets and first-round regional matchups on Sunday, Feb. 16.
Stoughton (7-14, 3-10 Badger South Conference) received the 8 seed in the top half of the Division 2 Janesville Craig Sectional and will host ninth-seeded McFarland in the regional quarterfinals Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m. The winner will play top-seeded DeForest.
“McFarland is a good team with some quality wins this year,” Stoughton coach Brad Pickett said. “It’s always good to play at home. They have played three Badger Conference schools and are tested.”
The Vikings are coming off a pair of road losses last week. Edgewood beat Stoughton 40-37 on Thursday, Feb. 13, two days after the Vikings’ 63-45 loss to Monroe.
Edgewood 40, Stoughton 37
Senior guard Myranda Kotlowski scored a game-high 12 points, but the Vikings’ upset bid of the Crusaders came up short.
“I think what we can do as good as about anyone in the conference is match up with their (Edgewood’s) size and we were able to do that to some extent,” Pickett said. “I thought we really competed.”
Stoughton senior Delaney Seidel added 10 points and went 8-for-12 from the free-throw line.
The Crusaders held on after leading 19-18 at halftime. Juniors Sarah Lazar and Baluck Deang each scored a team-high nine points.
Monroe 63, Stoughton 45
The Vikings had success limiting the Cheesemakers’ top two scorers in Grace Tostrud and Megan Benzschawel, but Monroe’s supporting cast stepped up in a big second-half surge.
Stoughton was outscored 39-23 after halftime.
“We didn’t rebound well in the second half,” Pickett said. “We talked in the locker room about the 50-50 balls, and it seemed like Monroe got all of those in the second half and outworked us a little bit more.”
Stoughton sophomore Ava Loftus scored a game-high 18 points and had six rebounds. She hit three of the Vikings’ six 3-pointers. Fellow sophomore Mya Davidson added 10 points and seven rebounds.
Kotlowski chipped in seven points and senior classmate Riley Royston grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.
Monroe senior Grace Mathiason and freshman Taylor Jacobson each scored a team-high 16 points. Mathiason hit four of the Cheesemakers’ six 3s. Benzschawel had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Tostrud was limited to two points.
“I thought defensively we did some nice things understanding where Benzschawel and Tostrud are,” Pickett said. “Those are two kids who have hurt us in the past and we wanted to make sure we took them away. Credit to Monroe, they had some kids step up.”