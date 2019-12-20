Stoughton faced a double-digit deficit early in the first half of its Badger South Conference road game against rival Oregon on Thursday, Dec. 19.
The Vikings could have folded, but instead fought back to take a brief lead. The Panthers, however, bounced back before halftime and cruised in the second half to win 67-44.
Oregon (5-3, 3-1 Badger South) made its first five shots of the game to lead 13-3, but endured a long drought that allowed Stoughton to climb back into the game. The Panthers went 17 possessions and more than 12 minutes without a field goal as Stoughton’s defense settled in.
“We did a nice job of getting ourselves back in it,” Vikings coach Brad Pickett said. “We did a better job defensively of contesting shots and getting back in transition. Our intensity definitely picked up.”
Stoughton (2-5, 1-3) used a 10-0 run to take its only lead of the game.
Victoria Ashworth made a layup in transition, Delaney Seidel converted a three-point play, Myranda Kotlowski knocked down a jumper, and Ashworth slashed into the lane to tie it at 18 with a little more than four minutes left in the first half. Mya Davidson split a pair of free throws to give the Vikings a 19-18 lead at the three-minute mark.
Oregon rallied to lead 23-19 at halftime, then started the second half on a 16-2 run to distance itself from Stoughton. The Vikings went almost eight minutes without scoring, as Ashworth snapped the drought with a pair of free throws at the 13:02 mark of the second half.
Ava Loftus paced Stoughton with 11 points. Ashworth, Davidson and Delaney Seidel added six points apiece.
Oregon had 13 players score. Kaitlyn Schrimpf poured in a game-high 19 points, and Liz Uhl cracked double figures with 10.