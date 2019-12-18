Stoughton had three players in double figures in a 67-51 road win over Badger South Conference foe Fort Atkinson on Saturday, Dec. 14.
The Vikings were coming off a 47-44 home loss to Monona Grove on Tuesday, Dec. 10.
Stoughton 67, Fort Atkinson 51
Senior Micah Zaemisch recorded a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Vikings past the Blackhawks.
Stoughton (2-4, 1-2 Badger South) raced out to a 38-21 halftime lead.
Sophomore Ava Loftus had a game-high 18 points, which included three 3-pointers. Fellow sophomore Mya Davidson added 10 points and six rebounds. Junior Victoria Ashworth chipped in eight points and three steals, and senior Megan Marggi also had eight points.
Monona Grove 47, Stoughton 44
Loftus had a 3-pointer from the wing go off the rim as time expired in the Vikings’ loss to the Silver Eagles.
She scored a team-high 12 points and drilled a 3 with 15:24 left in the game to give the Vikings a short-lived 25-23 lead.
The Silver Eagles answered with a 12-0 run. Junior Peighton Nelson scored six points during the surge and the Vikings had five turnovers during their cold spell. Stoughton finished with 23 turnovers.
Trailing by five with a minute left, Loftus came up with a steal. She then drove down the lane and kicked the ball out to Marggi, who buried a 3 to slice the Silver Eagles’ lead to 46-44 with 50 seconds to go.
Despite giving up two offensive rebounds to the Silver Eagles off missed free throws in the final 30 seconds, Stoughton still had chances to tie the game to send it to overtime.
“I love the fact that we got down 10 with about 6 minutes left and had a chance to win it in the end,” Stoughton coach Brad Pickett said. “I love the way we competed and we didn’t quit. That is all you want from your kids.”
Monona Grove struggled closing out the game, making 1 of 4 free throws in the final 40 seconds. Marggi scored all eight of her points in the second half and hit two 3s.
“Megan knows she has the green light,” Pickett said. “When she’s open, we want her to shoot the ball. It’s a role we have talked to her about.”
Another area the Vikings capitalized on was their size advantage. Davidson had five points and a game-high 11 rebounds. Senior Riley Royston chipped in eight points and grabbed eight rebounds, and senior Delaney Seidel had nine points.
“I think we really have to credit our bench,” Loftus said. “They were giving us a lot of energy off the court. They have us some more motivation to be more energetic and intense on the court.”
Stoughton had 14 turnovers in the first half, but jumped out to a 17-11 lead during a run that included layups by Loftus and Zaemisch. Loftus scored nine points in the first half.
“I think as the season goes we will kind of mesh better together as a team,” Loftus said. “We have a lot of new players on the team. We are just getting that formation. I think by the middle of the season, we will get much faster up and down the court.”
The Silver Eagles shot 26% (7-for-27) in the first half, but closed with a 9-2 run to lead 20-19 at the break.