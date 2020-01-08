The Stoughton girls basketball team’s decision to switch to a more uptempo offense by pushing the ball on the break is starting to pay off.
The Vikings put on a passing clinic and hit a season-high seven 3-pointers in a 63-51 home win over Appleton West on Saturday, Jan. 4. Stoughton was coming off a 59-48 home loss to Milton a day previous.
“We knew it would be a test and I like how we responded,” Stoughton coach Brad Pickett said. “After a tough conference loss, to turn around less than 24 hours later and bring the effort they did says a lot about this group as a whole.”
Stoughton 63, Appleton West 51
Senior guard Megan Marggi tied for the team high with 13 points and buried three 3-pointers to help the Vikings to a nonconference win over the Terrors.
Senior point guard Myranda Kotlowski scored all 13 of her points in the second half, and made 5 of 6 free throws in the final 2 minutes to preserve the victory.
Marggi hit a 3 to extend Stoughton’s lead to 40-18 with 16:04 left in the second half.
The Terrors got as close as 10 points, but the Vikings broke the visitors’ press and made 9 of 12 free throws in the final 2:22.
Stoughton made more free throws (22) than the Terrors attempted (14). The Vikings shot 68.7% from the charity stripe (22-for-32).
“Down the stretch, you want your guards with the ball late to step up and knock free throws down,” Pickett said. “It’s good to see that confidence stepping to the line at the end of the game to close it out.”
The Vikings outrebounded the Terrors 39-24 and limited 6-foot-6 senior center Taylor Lauterbach to five points. Lauterbach battled foul trouble in the second half and finished with 11 rebounds.
“We talked about taking the big kid away and we did a nice job,” Pickett said. “Defensively, I think we were able to set the tone.”
Stoughton (3-7, 1-4 Badger South Conference) opened the game with an 11-0 run. Marggi scored five points during the spurt.
Senior Micah Zaemisch added nine points and sophomore Ava Loftus chipped in eight points and six rebounds for the Vikings.
“We had such good balance and shared the ball really well,” Pickett said. “We were able to take advantage of some mismatches, and when we were able to get into the lane, it gave our shooters some extra looks.”
Milton 59, Stoughton 48
Delaney Seidel scored a team-high 12 points and had six rebounds for the Vikings in a Badger South loss to the Red Hawks.
Zaemisch added 11 points and five rebounds. Loftus also had 11 points and dished out three assists.
Stoughton had 18 turnovers in the game, and Milton built a 24-14 lead at the half.