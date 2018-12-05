The Stoughton girls basketball team had a 15-point second-half lead over Edgewood on Thursday before the Crusaders stormed back to cut it to two points.
The Vikings held on to beat the Crusaders by six and Tuesday they went on the road and rolled by Milton by 14 points in a conference showdown.
Stoughton 64, Milton 50
The Vikings traveled to Milton on Tuesday for a another conference game and beat the Red Hawks 64-50.
Senior Peighton Trieloff scored a team-high 18 points to fuel the Stoughton offense.
Senior Emma Kissling added 14 points and senior Kyianna Baker had 10.
Stoughton improved to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the Badger South with the win.
The victory sets up a big showdown with Monroe at 4 p.m. Saturday. The Cheesemakers (4-2, 2-1) are coming off a 60-56 loss at home against Watertown.
Stoughton 56, Edgewood 50
Trieloff scored a game-high 20 points last Thursday and made critical plays down the stretch to propel the Vikings to a 56-50 conference win over Madison Edgewood.
“Edgewood is really good team and they fought really hard,” Trieloff said. “We had to pull together to get stops. We had to fight the entire time. We had to dig in on defense, get some transition points and get to the rim.”
Kissling hit a 3-pointer early in the second half to give the Vikings their largest lead (15 points), 35-20.
The Crusaders answered with a 20-9 run highlighted by junior Baluk Deang’s 3-pointer and two baskets down low by sophomore Sarah Lazar. Deang, who scored a team-high 19 points, made three 3-pointers and grabbed nine rebounds, scored on a layup with 5 minutes, 48 seconds left to cut the Vikings’ lead to 44-42.
“She (Deang) can step out and shoot it,” Pickett said. “It makes it much tougher to defend because she posts up really well and it’s tough to take everything away.”
Trieloff answered with a steal and layup and she made two free throws with 12.8 seconds left to seal the victory.
The Vikings won the game despite making just 6 of 12 free throws in the final 2 minutes.
“We knew it would be a battle and they (Edgewood) would never go away,” Pickett said. “We had to match their physicality down the stretch and we did that.”
Senior Alex Ashworth added 13 points, grabbed five rebounds and hit two 3-pointers. Baker had a team-high 10 rebounds and three steals.