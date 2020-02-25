Stoughton enters the Division 2 postseason looking to snap a three-game losing streak with a regional quarterfinal win over McFarland.
The Vikings, an 8 seed in the top half of the Janesville Craig Sectional, and ninth-seeded Spartans battled Tuesday, Feb. 25, for the right to play top-seeded DeForest in the regional semifinals.
Stoughton ended the regular season Thursday, Feb. 20, with an 81-63 home loss to Monroe on Senior Night.
The Vikings (7-15, 3-11 Badger South) trailed 41-32 at halftime and couldn’t mount a comeback late. Sophomore Ava Loftus led the way with 14 points. Seniors Delaney Seidel and Micah Zaemisch chipped in 11 and 10 points, respectively, and sophomore Mya Davidson added eight.
The Cheesemakers had five players in double figures. Megan Benzschawel poured in a game-high 22 points and Grace Mathiason pitched in 18. Grace Tostrud helped with 11 points, while Emma Towne and Taylor Jacobson each had 10.