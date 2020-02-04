The Stoughton girls basketball team dropped a pair of road games to start last week, but got back on track with a Badger South Conference home win.
The Vikings (6-11, 2-7 Badger South) surged in the second half to beat Fort Atkinson 62-35 on Saturday, Feb. 1. Stoughton fell to Mukwonago 78-46 a day previous, and lost to Monona Grove 68-31 on Tuesday, Jan. 28.
Stoughton 62, Fort Atkinson 35
Three Vikings reached double figures in a win over the Blackhawks.
Stoughton sophomore Ava Loftus scored a team-high 13 points. Seniors Delaney Seidel and Megan Marggi each added 10 points. Sophomore Mya Davidson chipped in nine points.
The Vikings outscored Fort 38-16 in the second half.
Mukwonago 78, Stoughton 46
The Vikings couldn’t keep pace with the Indians, who came into the game ranked fifth in the Division 1 Associated Press poll.
Dru Henning scored a game-high 20 points and Angie Cera had 18 for Mukwonago. The Indians led 48-23 at halftime.
Loftus scored a team-high 11 points. Davidson nearly posted a double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds. Seidel and classmate Myranda Kotlowski chipped in eight and seven points, respectively.
The Vikings shot 40.5% (15-for-37) from the field and 15.7% from 3-point range (3-for-19).
Monona Grove 68, Stoughton 31
The Vikings couldn’t recover from a 41-15 halftime deficit in a Badger South road loss to the Silver Eagles.
Senior Riley Royston paced Stoughton with nine points. Seidel added seven points. Loftus, senior Micah Zaemisch and junior Hannah Furseth chipped in four apiece.
MG’s Emma Goke poured in a game-high 18 points.