The Stoughton defense turned in a dominating performance in a 42-0 home win over Fort Atkinson on Friday, Sept. 13, at Collins Field.
The Vikings (3-1, 2-0 Badger South Conference) limited the Blackhawks to 64 total yards and scored a touchdown on a fumble recovery by junior Curtis Jaskulke in the second quarter.
“Our No. 1 goal is to get the shutout, and when we can score on defense, that is our No. 2 goal,” Stoughton coach Dan Prahl said.
The Vikings racked up 417 total yards, including 254 rushing. Senior quarterback Adam Hobson rushed for 58 yards and two touchdowns, and completed 11 of 17 passes for 163 yards and another score.
Senior running back Quinn Arnott rushed for 168 yards on 19 carries and scored two touchdowns.
Hobson opened the scoring with a 36-yard touchdown run early in the first quarter.
He then connected with Konner Knauf on an 18-yard touchdown to give the Vikings a 14-0 lead with 4:09 left in the first quarter.
Arnott scored on a 15-yard run early in the second quarter. Jaskulle then recovered a fumble in the end zone to give the Vikings a 28-0 lead. Hobson added a 10-yard touchdown run to give Stoughton a 35-0 lead at the half. Arnott added a 7-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter.
Senior wide receiver Nathan Hutcherson had three receptions for 52 yards, and junior Jack Rilling had three catches for 50 yards.
“Nathan Hutcherson and Jack Rilling have been really unselfish wide receivers,” Prahl said. “They understand we have a lot of weapons in the game and we will spread the ball out.”
Senior offensive guard Ethan Skavlen suffered a leg injury during the game and won’t play in Friday’s home game against Madison Edgewood, Prahl said.
“We will know more, but it’s not looking good,” he said. “That is all I’m going to say.”
The Crusaders (0-4, 0-2 Badger South) will be a different look for the Vikings’ defense after games against the Wing-T offenses of Oregon and Fort Atkinson.
“Edgewood runs more of a spread,” Prahl said. “We see it every day from our offense. It’s nothing new for us.”