Senior quarterback Adam Hobson scored five touchdowns to power the Stoughton football team to a 53-18 road win over Monroe on Friday, Oct. 11, at T.R. Holyoke Field.
Hobson completed 9 of 12 passes for 212 yards with three touchdowns to senior wide receiver Nathan Hutcherson. Hobson also ran for 79 yards on 13 carries and two touchdowns.
Stoughton (6-2, 5-1 Badger South Conference) is tied with Milton (7-1, 5-1) atop the Badger South standings heading into the final week of the regular season, with a chance to win the division for the first time in 45 years. The Vikings host defending league champion Monona Grove on Friday.
“We have a great opportunity ahead of us,” Hobson said. “We are not worried about what the rest of the conference does. We control our own destiny.”
Senior running back Quinn Arnott missed the Monroe game with a knee injury, but junior Brooks Empey stepped into the starting role and tallied 221 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries.
“I wanted to show our town it doesn’t matter if one guy goes down,” Empey said. “We have a whole mess of guys who are ready to go. He (Arnott) was over there on the sideline getting me all hyped up. Even though he was out, he didn’t sit there and be sorry for himself.”
Empey bolted for a 69-yard touchdown run with 3:05 left in the second quarter to give the Vikings a 25-12 lead.
He later raced for an 81-yard touchdown run on Stoughton’s next possession.
“I knew I had to go to the left and followed my brother who was playing guard,” Empey said. “It was a great hole and the offensive line kept me clean all night. I was getting 1 or 2 yards before I got hit.”
Monroe junior quarterback Max Golembiewski then hooked up with Tyler Matley on a 44-yard touchdown pass to cut the Vikings’ lead to 14 points. Hobson capped the high-scoring second quarter with a 67-yard touchdown pass to Hutcherson to give Stoughton a 39-18 lead at halftime.
The Vikings’ defense forced a turnover on downs early in the third quarter, and two plays later, Hobson found Hutcherson for a 49-yard touchdown.
“That’s my boy, and I know if I’m open, he will find me,” Hutcherson said of Hobson.
Hobson capped the scoring with an 11-yard touchdown run.
“Offensively and defensively, we get confidence when the other gets stops and the other gets points,” Hobson said. “For them to give us short fields and to force turnovers is huge momentum for us. We took advantage of that like we have most of the year.”
Monroe marched 53 yards in nine plays to begin the game, capped by a 6-yard touchdown run by Matley. Stoughton responded with an 11-play drive, ending in Hobson’s 1-yard touchdown run.
The Vikings then marched 80 yards in 15 plays, as Empey plunged into the end zone from a yard out.