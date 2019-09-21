Every week, Stoughton wide receiver Konner Knauf practices a scramble drill with quarterback Adam Hobson.
The unscripted practice paid off Friday night. Knauf had seven receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown, and Hobson scored three touchdowns -- two rushing and one passing -- to lead the Vikings to a 45-0 victory over Madison Edgewood at Collins Field.
“We have a scramble drill and we all know where we are supposed to go and when we are supposed to do it,” Knauf said. “It’s always great to be in there (end zone). I have to thank my offensive line.”
The Vikings’ defense was just as dominant as the offense. Jack Sanford, Jonah O’Connor and Luke Fernholz each had an interception, which led to 18 points.
Stoughton limited the Crusaders to minus-13 rushing yards and 41 total yards en route to a second straight shutout. The Vikings blanked Fort Atkinson 42-0 last week.
The Vikings racked up 435 total yards -- 217 on the ground and 218 passing. Hobson was 15 of 21 for 174 yards through the air, and racked up 93 yards on eight carries.
“We felt comfortable coming out and doing the same thing,” Hobson said. “If it’s not broke, don’t fix it. We came out running the ball inside.”
The offensive performance by Stoughton came with Logan Wevley starting at offensive guard in place of senior Ethan Skavlen, who will miss the rest of the season with a broken leg.
“Just staying focused, locked on our keys and doing our jobs was the biggest thing,” Knauf said.
Stoughton marched 63 yards in eight plays on its second drive of the game, capped by a 5-yard touchdown run by Hobson.
Sanford intercepted Edgewood quarterback Dylan Walton late in the first quarter. Hobson bolted for a 33-yard touchdown on the first play of the second quarter to give the Vikings a 13-0 lead.
Quinn Arnott capped an eight-play, 77-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter.
Hobson then engineered a scoring drive right before halftime, as he connected with Knauf on a 12-yard touchdown to give the Vikings a 26-0 lead.
Arnott had an 81-yard touchdown catch and run wiped out by a penalty on the first possession of the second half, but the Vikings methodically worked the ball downfield instead. Brooks Empey rumbled into the end zone from 3 yards out.
O’Connor had a 5-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter, and Darrick Hill scored on a 14-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Arnott rushed for 88 yards on 18 carries.
“He’s a workhorse and he has been running hard,” Stoughton coach Dan Prahl said of Arnott. “He doesn’t always get to finish our drives and he’s the last one who cares about that.”
Stoughton (4-1, 3-0 Badger South) will host Milton (5-0, 3-0) next week in a battle for first place in the conference. The Vikings committed nine penalties for 95 yards against Edgewood, a problem area they are looking to correct next week.
“You can’t always judge it by the scoreboard,” Prahl said. “Our guys know we didn’t play the caliber of football we are capable of playing at.”