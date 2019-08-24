Stoughton’s Adam Hobson was Beaver Dam’s kryptonite in the teams’ season opener Friday night.
The 6-foot-3 quarterback scored three times, as he found open space through the air and on the ground to lead the Vikings to a 34-13 Badger Conference crossover victory over the host Golden Beavers.
“I’ve watched him on numerous films from last year,” Beaver Dam coach Steve Kuenzi said of Hobson. “I saw him at the scrimmage and I thought he was a special player. He’s as gifted a runner as he is a passer.
“I was really impressed with his poise. He threw two picks, but he came right back and stuck it out.”
Hobson finished the game with 46 yards rushing and completed 9 of 12 passes for 80 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.
“He was on, minus those picks,” Stoughton coach Dan Prahl said of Hobson. “What I was proud of with Adam was he had the shaky start and he battled back, and kept his team up. That’s what we need out of our quarterback, especially the leader.
“He kept his cool. It’s not always going to be pretty.”
Beaver Dam gave up 315 total yards, including 193 on the ground.
“We were sloppy at times,” Kuenzi said. “Stoughton is a good team. We knew they were good. We were hoping we could take advantage of a few things, but they’re good. It’s hard to replicate a team like that in our practice. Our scout defense is not Stoughton.”
Stoughton scored on a two-yard touchdown run by running back Quinn Arnott midway through the first quarter. On the Vikings’ next drive, Hobson found Ryan Ellingson for a three-yard touchdown with five seconds left in the first quarter to go up 13-0.
Hobson scored twice in the third quarter. He rumbled for a 13-yard touchdown for an 18-6 lead, then ran in from four yards out in the fourth quarter and connected with Nathan Hutchinson for the two-point conversion on the second score.
Quinn Arnott scored his second touchdown of the night on a five-yard run to provide the final margin with 3:44 to go. Arnott finished with 112 yards on 22 carries.
“Quinn runs hard and is a super tough kid,” Prahl said. “He’s just a grinder. He’s never going to tell you anything if he’s not happy. He’s just, ‘Yes, sir. No, sir.’ He’s going to show up and go to work.”