When the Stoughton football team had to dial up pressure on the quarterback, junior linebacker Connor Wheeler was the Eagles’ kryptonite.
Wheeler had one sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery to lead the Vikings to a 26-13 win over Sauk Prairie in a Division 3 first-round playoff game on Friday, Oct. 25, at Collins Field. It was a dominating defensive performance. The Vikings’ defense forced five turnovers (four fumbles and an interception by Owen Chase and racked up 5 ½ sacks.
“We knew they (Sauk Prairie) were a big and physical team,” Wheeler said. “We knew we just had to do our individual jobs and not get selfish.”
Stoughton (8-2) has won four straight games and will host a second-round playoff game for the first time in program history next week against Monroe (6-4). The seventh-seeded Cheesemakers upset second-seeded Onalaska to get a rematch against the Vikings.
“Our first goal was to always win conference and get a good playoff spot,” Wheeler said. “Now it’s to win a state championship. We are on the way it’s just another step toward that.”
After bottling up the Eagles’ running game, a WIng-T offense was forced into a lot of third-and-long and obvious pass situations. That was a recipe for success for the Vikings and dommed Sauk Prairie.
“As a team we feed off each other,” Stoughton coach Dan Prahl said. “I think now when our defense makes a big play or gets a turnover, the offense is putting up a big play or finishing with a score. It’s a credit to these kids. They are great to coach, they are resilient and pay attention to detail.”
Stoughton senior quarterback Adam Hobson completed 14 of 23 passes for 216 yards and three touchdowns. Junior receiver Jack Rilling had six receptions for 78 yards and two touchdowns.
It wasn’t all clear sailing for the Vikings. Sauk Prairie senior Parker Breunig tossed a 24-yard touchdown pass to senior tight end Dayton Goette with 45 seconds left in the first quarter to give the Eagles a 7-0 lead.
Stoughton answered with a nine-play, 55-yard rive, capped off by junior running back Brooks Empey’s 1-yard TD plunge. The Eagles blocked the extra point and led 7-6 with 9:17 left in the second quarter.
Empey rushed for 110 yards on 28 carries and a touchdown.
The Vikings then cashed in on an 11-play, 86-yard drive, with Hobson connecting with Rilling on a 14-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-8 to give the Vikings a 12-7 lead at the half.
“When I saw the ball come to me, I was just thinking make the play,” Rilling said. “We needed that play to go up a score.”
The big play on the scoring drive was Hobson’s 20-yard strike to senior wide receiver Nathan Hutcherson. That drive helped the Vikings find an offensive rhythm. The Vikings opened the third quarter with an 11-play, 65-yard drive that was punctuated when Hobson hooked up with Rilling on a 22-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-4. Hobson then threw a two-point conversion pass to Hutcherson to extend the Vikings’ lead 20-7.
Hutcherson had six catches for 83 yards and junior Konner Knauf had three receptions for 85 yards and one touchdown.
Wheeler then forced a fumble and the Vikings recovered at their own 49-yard line. On the next play, Hobson tossed a 49-yard TD pass to Knauf to give the Vikings a 26-7 lead with 26 seconds to go in the third quarter.
“We kept coming at them,” Rilling said. “We know we got a lot of flags and that’s just a lack of discipline. That’s why we need discipline to win the next game. We kept pushing and they broke down and we kept scoring on them.”
Stoughton finished with 11 penalties for 135 yards, including 10 for 105 yards in the first half.
“I sound like a broken record, but the biggest thing we have to clean up is the penalties,” Prahl said.
Prahl tells his team to block and hit until the echo of the whistle.
“I think our physicality going to the whistle is great and I don’t think that contributes to it (increase in penalties),” he said. “I think if anything our guys are not hearing the whistle or some crews are not blowing the whistle.