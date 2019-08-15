Stoughton senior Dylan Sperle is a wide receiver for the Vikings. After missing all of last season with a torn ACL in his right knee, Sperle is eager to get back on the field and help the team.

Q: When and how did the injury happen last year?

A: It was the middle of summer. July 16 I think. I was running a route, jumped up to catch a ball, came down and heard my knee make a loud pop, and fell to the ground. I didn’t know it was ACL-related at the moment.

Q: What was the rehab like?

A: It’s been a long journey. The physical therapists had me doing a lot of single-leg stuff since I lost a lot of strength in my quad and hamstring. I had to get all that back before I got cleared to play, but I got cleared at the beginning of August, a week before practice started.

Q: Just how much did you miss being on the field?

A: I missed it a ton. I’m just glad to be back. I’m still limping a little bit because of my shin, but I’ll be alright.

Q: What have you done in the weight room and on the field to prepare yourself?

A: I’ve done everything if it didn’t cause me to be in pain. It’s been all good so far.

Q: What are some personal expectations this season?

A: I just want to stay healthy all year and play. I’m tired of being on the sidelines.

Q: What are some team goals this season?

A: I honestly think we can be conference champions, make the playoffs and go on a run.

Q: Favorite Stoughton football tradition?

A: The pre-game. Captains give us a speech to get us hyped up.

Q: Favorite pre-game meal?

A: Protein bar

Q: Favorite Coach Prahl saying?

A: He has a lot of good lines, so it’s hard to pick just one. “Work together, stay together” is a good one.

Q: Funniest teammate?

A: Nathan Hutcherson