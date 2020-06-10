Stoughton is in the market for a varsity head football coach after Dan Prahl resigned late last week.
Prahl stepped down as the Vikings coach on the morning of Friday, June 5. The Oregon native and 2007 OHS grad accepted a job as a high school mathematics teacher and offensive assistant coach at St. Cloud High School in Florida.
Prahl taught seventh grade math at River Bluff Middle School in Stoughton, and was named the Vikings head coach on June 1, 2015. He took over for Jason Thiry – who went on to become the Dean of Students, varsity football coach and varsity wrestling coach at Prairie du Chien High School and is now the athletic director at Onalaska High School.
Stoughton had only made the postseason twice before 2016, but made four straight playoff appearances to close Prahl’s five-year tenure as head coach. He finished 31-20 overall and led the Vikings to their first two playoff wins in program history (2017 vs. Oregon in Division 2 and 2019 vs. Sauk Prairie in Division 3).
The 2019 Badger South Coach of the Year led Stoughton to an 8-3 record and its first conference championship since 1975 – clinching a share of the title with Milton.