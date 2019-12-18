Jack Nelson signed his National Letter of Intent to play football for the University of Wisconsin on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Stoughton High School.
He plans to follow in the footsteps of others who became legendary linemen for the Badgers. His father, Todd, was an offensive lineman at UW in the late 1980’s.
“It’s a dream come true,” Jack Nelson said. “To be honest, it doesn’t feel much different. I just signed a piece of paper and it doesn’t change anything really. I’m really excited. I’m looking forward to pushing myself.”
Nelson will graduate early from Stoughton, then play in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl on Jan. 4 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. He will start classes at UW on Jan. 21.
The 6-foot-7, 275-pound left tackle committed to the Badgers during his sophomore year. Nelson is rated as a four-star recruit by ESPN Recruiting Database and 247sports.com, and is ranked 122nd in the nation by 247sports and 146th in the 2020 ESPN 300.
Nelson is four-year letterwinner and starter for the Vikings, and was a captain on this year’s team that won the program’s first conference championship since 1975.
The first-team all-stater was the recipient of the Joe Thomas award winner, given to the state’s top senior offensive lineman, and the Badger South Conference’s Lineman of the Year for the third straight season.
“His work ethic and determination to perfect his craft along the offensive line has really been a sight to see in my four years here,” Stoughton football coach Dan Prahl said. “Jack always strives to get better.
“On and off the field, he is what you want in a student-athlete.”