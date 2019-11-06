Two fifth-grade teams from Stoughton won their brackets at the final tournament of the season Saturday, Oct. 26, at Racetrack Park in Stoughton.
More than 60 teams participated in the tournament.
The players on the Stoughton Raiders Silver team were Ty Bergeron-Gallum, Mathew Bubon, Owen Hall, Lawson Lang, Hunter Milotta, Cameron Moran and Devin Rodgers. The coaches were Tim Bubon, Bryan Hall and J.R. Milotta.
The players on the Stoughton Raiders Black team were Sam Anderson, Spencer Balcomb, Corbin Klingenberg, Harker Larsen, Aiden Lange, Gavin Remy and Damien VanFossen. The coaches were Robert Lange and Eric Larsen.