Stoughton senior Devan Luebke was one of several national recipients of the Silver Level Graduating Seniors Award from U.S. Figure Skating.
Luebke competed for the Southern Wisconsin Figure Skating Club, based out of McFarland Community Ice Arena in McFarland.
The Graduating Seniors program, which was reintroduced in 2011, was developed to recognize the achievements of those individuals graduating from high school who have made the commitment to continue their training in figure skating while pursuing their academic studies.
Awards are given at the Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze level based on a skater’s level of competitive achievement in high school. Certificates were awarded to individuals based upon their highest skating achievement (test or completion) during high school as noted on their application for the award.
To further applaud the achievements of the individuals awarded, U.S. Figure Skating will publish the names of the recipients on both the U.S. Figure Skating Graduating Seniors Program webpage, as well as in SKATING magazine.