Both Stoughton cross country teams will have a representative at the Division 1 state meet Saturday in Wisconsin Rapids.
Senior Grace Jenny will represent the girls after finishing seventh with a time of 19:53.7 at the Kettle Moraine Sectional on Saturday, Oct. 26, and sophomore Jayden Zywicki will represent the boys after a ninth-place finish in 17:00.8.
Jenny will compete at state for the third time in her career. She qualified as an individual as a freshman, went with the team as a sophomore, and is headed back as an individual in her senior season after an injury-plagued junior year.
“Getting to compete at state one last time is really special for me because of everything I’ve had to overcome to get there,” Jenny said. “This season, I really wanted to focus on living in the moment and soaking in every practice and race because after Saturday, I will never get the chance to do this again. Cross country has been a part of my life for so long, which is why it’s going to be so hard saying goodbye.”
The sectional was held at Naga-Waukee Park in Hartland, which is more wooded than the wide-open course at Fort Atkinson High School – the site of the previous week’s Badger South Conference Meet.
“The sectional course was tough and windy, but not anything that the team couldn’t handle,” Jenny said. “Before the race, my coach reminded me of all the little moments put into the season. I wasn’t ready for it to be my last race, and I knew I needed to prove to myself that I am still the same runner that I used to be.”
Stoughton’s girls program has sent an individual or team to state every year since 2011. Jenny has two goals for herself: run a faster time than she did as a freshman and finish in the top 50.
“Based on how she’s run the past few weeks, that is a great goal,” Stoughton girls coach Susan Zaemisch said. “We have trained hills a little harder for her the past three weeks in hopes of making the state meet. She knew she needed to have the strength on the hills and speed to make it to the top level.”
The girls’ Division 1 state race is slated to start at 12:40 p.m. Saturday at The Ridges Golf Course.
“Wisconsin Rapids is brutal,” Jenny said. “Every turn somehow brings you to another hill, so times aren’t typically very fast. As long as I finish on empty and leave everything out on the course, I couldn’t ask for a better ending to my last race.”
The Stoughton girls took fifth out of 11 teams with 165 points at the sectional. Juniors Gina Owen (21:43.1) and Ellie Trieloff (21:56.5) finished 34th and 40th, respectively. Sophomore Hannah Lawrence (21:57.2) and freshman Mallory Reiser (22:00.2) were 41st and 43rd, respectively.
Sophomore G Gibson (45th, 22:05.3) and senior Molly Olstad (48th, 22:06.1) also competed for the Vikings.
Sun Prairie won the sectional title with 34 points. A pair of Cardinals – Kate Kopotic (19:02.1) and Hannah Ray (19:25.7) – crossed the finish line as the top two runners. Janesville Craig (81 points) also qualified for state as a team.
A week after winning the conference title for the first time in 19 years, the Stoughton boys put together their best team performance at a sectional since 2006.
The Vikings finished fourth with 118 points behind sectional champion Madison La Follette (37 points), fellow state qualifier Oconomowoc (40) and Sun Prairie (83). The three teams ahead of Stoughton were ranked in the top 20 of Division 1 in the Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association Poll all season.
“I think winning conference last week did help with momentum, especially for Jayden and Colton (Hansen),” Stoughton boys coach Patrick Schneider said. “Both were in the hunt to qualify for state as an individual and they had the confidence to run with the top guys. Colton ran a gutsy race, but just narrowly missed qualifying. Jayden ran really smart. He went out with the pack that was going to contend for a state slot, and just moved up as the race progressed.”
Zywicki collected another top-10 finish a week after taking third at the conference meet. His classmate Hansen narrowly missed qualifying for state in 17th (17:17).
The boys’ Division 1 state race is slated to start at 2:35 p.m. Saturday at The Ridges Golf Course.
“I want Jayden to enjoy the experience of being at state,” Schneider said. “I want him to run hard and see if he can pick off any more of the kids who beat him at sectionals. Both Kettle Moraine and the state meet course are challenging. I think running sectionals at Kettle Moraine was good practice for state.”
A trio of juniors rounded out Stoughton’s counting times. Cade Millam took 25th (17:45.5), Christian Smith placed 33rd (18:04.4) and Alexander Wicks was 34th (18:06.6). Seniors Gavin Model (38th, 18:13.7) and Jack Albert (42nd, 18:28.3) also completed for the Vikings.
Oconomowoc’s Alexander Vance won the individual sectional title with a time of 15:55.2.