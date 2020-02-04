The Stoughton dance team finished its season ranked ninth in Division 2 Jazz and 13th in D2 Pom at the Wisconsin Association of Pom/Cheer Coaches State Championships on Saturday, Feb. 1, at the La Crosse Civic Center.
The Vikings, comprised of 17 members, competed against over 100 varsity dance teams at state. Junior captain Annie Balthazor also took part in the All-State Solo Dance competition, becoming the first finalist in the event in school history.
Stoughton earned its state spot for the third year in a row a week previous at the regional competition at Watertown High School. The Vikings finished ahead of eight teams in D2 Pom and five teams in D2 Jazz to move on.
Stoughton is coached by head coach Sarah Broske and assistant Lexi Schroedl. Hannah Olson also served as a team captain.