Tuesday evening’s Badger South Conference Relays in Fort Atkinson didn’t count toward the team’s dual meet records, but it was a good litmus test for everyone involved.
Patrick Regan, Isiah Rowley, Jacob Foldy and Hayden Hammond finished fourth in the junior/senior 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 4 minutes, 84 seconds.
Regan and Hammond were joined by Jordan Barthuly to match the finish on the 300 backstroke relay (3:20.33).
Adam Falk, Hayden Schigur, Thomast Unitan and Jack Ebner took fourth in the 400 medley relay 5:16.67.
Nick Walker, Christian Smith, Schigur and Ebner added a fifth-place finish in the 100 free relay (58.11).
Stoughton finished last out of the seven teams competing with 26 points - 18 behind Fort Atkinson and 22 behind Milton.
The Vikings had DQs in the 400 medley, 300 breaststroke and the 300 back.
WIAA Division 2 state runner-up Madison Edgewood won the meet by 24 points over defending champion Monona Grove, 114-90. The Crusaders won five of the 10 events and the Silver Eagles won two.
Watertown and Oregon each tied for third with 52 points.
Stoughton travels to DeForest at 6 p.m. Thursday and the Janesville Craig Invitational at 10 a.m. Saturday.
The Vikings open the conference season 6 p.m. Tuesday at Milton.