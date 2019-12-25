Stoughton drops pair of Badger South duals
Stoughton’s Evan Schmidt set his second school record last week, but the Vikings’ boys swimming team lost two Badger South Conference duals on the road.
The Vikings fell to McFarland 109-61 on Thursday, Dec. 19 and were edged by Monona Grove two days previous.
McFarland 109, Stoughton 61
Schmidt won the 200-yard freestyle free in a school-record time of 1:51.52, and touched the wall first in the 500 free (5:02.62).
Stoughton’s Conner Clark took first in the 200 individual medley (2:06.45) and the 100 butterfly (55.07).
Monona Grove 92, Stoughton 78
The Vikings won three events in a loss to the Silver Eagles.
Jordan Barthuly touched first in the 100 backstroke (1:03.15), Schmidt won the 500 free (5:09.75), and Clark finished first in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.08).