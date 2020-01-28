Evan Schmidt won a pair of events to pace Stoughton in a Badger Conference crossover dual against DeForest on Thursday, Jan. 23.
The Vikings won three of the 11 events in a 99-71 home loss to the Norskies. Stoughton is now 2-4 in dual competition.
Schmidt was the only individual to break the 1-minute mark in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 58.98 seconds. He also won the 500 freestyle in 5:08.35, 47.8 seconds ahead of DeForest’s Reid Morauske.
Stoughton’s Jordan Barthuly touched first in the 200 free with a time of 2:01.64.
Schmidt and Barthuly teamed with Conner Clark and Isaiah Rowley in the second-place 200 medley relay (1:51.21). The same quartet also took second in the 400 free relay (3:38.73).
Clark finished second in the 100 butterfly (55.09) and 200 individual medley (2:08.38). Dylan Williamson placed second in the 50 free (26.16) and 100 breaststroke (1:15.86).
Williamson, Jack Ebner, Matt Eppler and Owen Lehman took second in the 200 free relay with a time of 1:48.24.