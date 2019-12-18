Stoughton won seven of 11 events to win the team title at the Milton Invitational for a third straight year on Saturday, Dec. 14.
The Vikings were coming off an 86-84 home loss to Fort Atkinson on Tuesday, Dec. 10.
Milton Invitational
The Vikings racked up 399 points en route to the team title, just ahead of the host Red Hawks (354).
Stoughton’s Conner Clark and Evan Schmidt had a hand in winning four events.
Schmidt won the 100-yard backstroke (59.80) and the 200 freestyle (1:53.07). Clark won the 200 individual medley (2:12.34) and the 100 butterfly (57.29).
Schmidt and Clark teamed with Isaiah Rowley and Dylan Williamson to win the 200 free relay (1:39.87). The Vikings’ 400 free relay team of Clark, Schmidt, Jordan Barthuly and Matt Eppler won with a time of 3:37.63.
Barthuly finished first in the 500 free (5:44.96) and second in the 100 IM (1:05.77).
Williamson took third in the 200 IM (2:27.38) and fifth in the 100 backstroke (1:17.62).
Eppler finished second in the 100 backstroke (1:06.43) and fifth in the 100 IM (1:07.56).
Rowley took fourth in the 100 free (58.25) and sixth in the 50 free (25.91). Jack Ebner finished sixth in the 100 free (1:00.26) and seventh in the 50 free (26.76).
Fort Atkinson 86, Stoughton 84
Schmidt had a hand in winning four events, but the Blackhawks edged the Vikings.
Stoughton dropped to 1-1 in Badger South Conference duals.
Schmidt won the 200-yard freestyle (1:53.95) and the 500 free (4:58.54). He teamed with Rowley, Anthony Teche and Owen Lehman to win the 200 free relay with a time of 1:44.54. Schmidt, Rowley, Eppler and Barthuly won the 400 free relay in 3:52.48.
The Vikings’ 200 medley relay team of Eppler, Teche, Lehman and Barthuly finished first with a time of 2:02.
Eppler also won the 100 free (2:57.59), and Barthuly touched the wall first in the 100 backstroke (1:02.17).