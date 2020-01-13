The Stoughton boys swimming team had five top-three finishes as hosts of the College Events Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 11.
The Vikings were coming off a Badger South Conference home loss to Edgewood on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
College Events Invitational
Four of the eight teams scheduled to compete in the invitational dropped out because of inclement weather. Stoughton rounded out the team scores with 418 points. Badger South rival McFarland won the team title with 564 points.
“This is a fun invitational and we don’t really have an opportunity to do this any other time,” Stoughton coach Kristine Schoen said. “We were hoping to get this in for the kids because it’s unique. We wanted to judge their ability and get the experience for them. They all rose up to the challenge.”
Stoughton senior Conner Clark said the goal for the invitational was to swim as many season-best times as they could.
“We are at peak training right now,” Clark said. “We are tired and beat up. We came into the invite swimming longer events and knowing it would be a lot harder. A lot of guys pushed themselves and fought through pain.”
Stoughton’s Evan Schmidt won the 500-yard freestyle (5:09.55) and took second in the 1,000-yard freestyle (10:07.75).
Clark finished second in the 200 butterfly (2:06.53) and the 400 individual medley (4:37.02).
“I wasn’t mad about them, but they were not my best times,” he said.
Clark was a state qualifier in the 100 butterfly and 200 IM last year. He owns the school record in the 100 fly (53.67).
“I will probably swim both of those at sectionals and try to qualify back to state in both of them,” he said.
Clark and Schmidt teamed with Jordan Barthuly and Isaiah Rowley placed second in the 800 free relay (8:08.51).
Rowley added a third-place finish in the 200 free (2:13.85) and placed sixth in the 100 free (58.54). Matt Eppler finished fourth in the 200 free (2:19.54) and sixth in the 200 backstroke (2:27.46).
Barthuly took fourth in the 200 back (2:21). The Vikings’ 200 free relay team of Eppler, Owen Lehman, Jack Ebner and Anthony Teche took sixth (1:49.91).
Edgewood 100, Stoughton 67
The Crusaders won all 11 events against the Vikings, who fell to 1-3 in Badger South duals.